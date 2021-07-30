Man jailed following burglary offences in Yeovil

A man has been jailed this week after pleading guilty to dwelling burglary and attempted burglary.

Daniel Vaughan, 42, of West Hendford, Yeovil was arrested by Operation Remedy officers and charged in connection with a burglary at a residential address in Avon Close, Yeovil and an attempt to gain access to a property in Percy Road, Yeovil on Friday 2 April.

Vaughan admitted to two further dwelling burglaries, a theft from a vehicle and a shoplifting offence which were taken into account in sentencing.

He appeared before Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 27 July and received 876 days in custody.

Investigating officer Jim Card said: “Vaughan is a prolific offender whose crimes have had a profound impact on his victims.

“I welcome the sentencing decision and am grateful to the victims for their support in achieving a prosecution.”