Patrols increased after series of shed and garage burglaries in Bristol

A series of shed and garage break-ins are being investigated in the BS6 and BS7 postcode areas of Bristol.

There have been 26 incidents reported over the past two weeks, with hotspots including Cranbrook Road and Branksome Road in Redland, and Filton Avenue in Horfield.

One potential suspect has been described as a white man, of slim build, with dark hair and in his twenties.

Sgt Jon Scott, of the neighbourhood policing team, said additional patrols would be carried out in response to the recent increase in offences.

He said: “The offences are mainly happening overnight. Property including bikes, power tools and other tools have been stolen.

“Some of the garages and sheds which have been broken into had been left insecure, so we’d urge residents to be vigilant and to ensure their property is safely locked away overnight. You can find more prevention advice on our website via this link.”

If you have any information about these incidents, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221151363.