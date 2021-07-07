Suspected hate crime in Bristol under investigation

Enquiries are ongoing following a suspected hate crime in Bristol last week.

We received a report on Friday 2 July that a rainbow-coloured crossing in Wine Street had been left with graffiti earlier that day at about 7.55am.

A PCSO subsequently attended the scene but by which point the graffiti had disappeared.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out in an attempt to identify the person(s) responsible.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, should call 101 and give reference number 5221150737.