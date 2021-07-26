Two men arrested during drugs warrant

Two arrests have been made after a significant amount of suspected class B drugs were discovered in Thornbury.

A warrant was executed at an address, close to Streamleaze, on the afternoon of Tuesday 20 July.

Officers seized a quantity of cash and a quantity of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of £30,000.

Some of the suspected drugs seized by police last week.

Two men, aged 18 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. Both have been released under investigation.