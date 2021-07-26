Two men arrested during drugs warrant
Two arrests have been made after a significant amount of suspected class B drugs were discovered in Thornbury.
A warrant was executed at an address, close to Streamleaze, on the afternoon of Tuesday 20 July.
Officers seized a quantity of cash and a quantity of suspected cannabis, with an estimated street value of £30,000.
Two men, aged 18 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. Both have been released under investigation.
We’d ask anyone with information about drug offences in their community to report it through our website or on 101.