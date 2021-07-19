Two men charged following burglaries in Patchway and Bishopston

Two men are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 19 July) after being charged with two counts of burglary.

Martin William O’Neill, aged 44, and Martin O’Neill, aged 23, both of Stoke Gifford, were charged in connection with burglaries committed on Friday 11 June in Melbourne Road, Bishopston, and Kestrel Close, Patchway.

In the Bishopston burglary, cash and credit cards were stolen, while in the Patchway burglary, cash and jewellery were stolen.