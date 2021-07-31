Witness appeal after assault in Bristol city centre
We’re investigating a serious assault that happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 31 July) in Bristol.
Two men were injured in an incident in Canons Road, near PRYZM nightclub, at approximately 4am.
Paramedics took them to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
CCTV enquiries are being conducted.
We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have knowledge of what happened.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 5221174041.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.