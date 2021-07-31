Witness appeal after assault in Bristol city centre

We’re investigating a serious assault that happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 31 July) in Bristol.

Two men were injured in an incident in Canons Road, near PRYZM nightclub, at approximately 4am.

Paramedics took them to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

CCTV enquiries are being conducted.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have knowledge of what happened.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 5221174041.