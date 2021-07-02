Witness appeal after e-scooter robbery
We are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in the Eastville area of Bristol.
A black XIAOMI Mi Essential e-scooter was stolen from a 16-year-old at approximately 5.45pm on Thursday 10 June in New Stadium Road near IKEA’s rear car park.
The victim was shown a knife by the group of males responsible for the robbery. He sustained no injuries.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show three males we wish to speak with as part of our investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or recognises the three people pictured, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221129446.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.