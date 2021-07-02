Witness appeal after e-scooter robbery

We are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in the Eastville area of Bristol.

A black XIAOMI Mi Essential e-scooter was stolen from a 16-year-old at approximately 5.45pm on Thursday 10 June in New Stadium Road near IKEA’s rear car park.

The victim was shown a knife by the group of males responsible for the robbery. He sustained no injuries.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show three males we wish to speak with as part of our investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or recognises the three people pictured, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221129446.