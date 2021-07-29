Witness appeal following assault in Southmead

We’re investigating an assault in the Southmead area of Bristol which left a 41-year-old man with serious injuries.

The victim was assaulted in Charfield Road at about 10pm on Thursday 22 July and was taken to hospital to be treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and he’s been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have doorbell video footage or dash cam footage which would assist our investigation. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221166726.