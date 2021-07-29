Witness appeal following assault in Southmead
We’re investigating an assault in the Southmead area of Bristol which left a 41-year-old man with serious injuries.
The victim was assaulted in Charfield Road at about 10pm on Thursday 22 July and was taken to hospital to be treated for potentially life-changing injuries.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and he’s been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have doorbell video footage or dash cam footage which would assist our investigation. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221166726.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221166726
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.