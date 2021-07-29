Witness appeal following serious assault in Bath

We’re appealing for information after a 25-year-old man was the victim of a serious assault in Bath.

On Thursday 22 July at about 10.35pm, the victim and another man emerged from a black BMW near the junction of Rossiter road and Pulteney Road South.

The victim was then attacked with a knife by two unknown male suspects, who ran off towards Widcombe Parade.

He was taken to hospital with significant injuries and remains in a stable condition.

Police believe this was an isolated incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference 5221166718.