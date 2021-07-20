Witness appeal following single vehicle collision in Glastonbury

We’re seeking witnesses to a single vehicle collision which happened yesterday (Monday 19 July) in Glastonbury just before 4pm.

A white Audi, travelling from Middle Drove onto Watchwell Drove in the direction of Butleigh, left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, an elderly female, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it. If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221163300.