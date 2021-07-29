Witness appeal: Supermarket staff threatened in shoplifting incident

We’re appealing for witnesses after employees at a supermarket in Henbury were threatened with a knife when they tried to stop shoplifters from leaving the premises.

The incident happened at Aldi in Crow Lane, at just after 2.40pm on Friday 25 June.

A man and a woman were attempting to steal alcohol from the store, but when they were stopped from leaving, the man produced a knife and made threats to staff.

The man is described as mixed race, short, in his early thirties and he was wearing a NY baseball cap and a black padded jacket. The woman was described as white, also in her early thirties, with black hair and she was wearing a black and white striped top.

We believe there may have been customers in the store who filmed the incident, so we’d ask them to come forward and provide us with the footage – as well as anyone else with information which could help us identify the offenders.

If you can help with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221142988.