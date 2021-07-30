Witness appeal: Two-vehicle collision in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision in Taunton that happened on Tuesday 8 June.

It involved a black Suzuki motorcycle and a white VW Transporter van, and happened at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Kingston Road at about 5.50pm.

The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have CCTV/dash cam footage of the collision.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221161817.