Witness appeal: Two-vehicle collision in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision in Taunton that happened on Tuesday 8 June.
It involved a black Suzuki motorcycle and a white VW Transporter van, and happened at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Kingston Road at about 5.50pm.
The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have CCTV/dash cam footage of the collision.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221161817.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.