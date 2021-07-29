Witness appeal: Two vehicle collision on A370 Cleeve

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision which happened on the A370 Main Road, Cleeve at around 3.30pm on Friday 23 July.

Two vehicles – a grey Nissan Duke and a silver Skoda Octavia – were involved.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle in the minutes leading up to the collision.

They are particularly keen to speak to a member of public who handed the memory card from their dash camera to another witness before leaving the scene prior to police arrival.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221167478.