Witness appeal: Two vehicle collision on A370 Cleeve
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision which happened on the A370 Main Road, Cleeve at around 3.30pm on Friday 23 July.
Two vehicles – a grey Nissan Duke and a silver Skoda Octavia – were involved.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle in the minutes leading up to the collision.
They are particularly keen to speak to a member of public who handed the memory card from their dash camera to another witness before leaving the scene prior to police arrival.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221167478.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221167478
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.