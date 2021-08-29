Appeal to locate wanted man Christopher Barbosa

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old wanted man Christopher Barbosa.

Barbosa is wanted on a court warrant relating to a drug possession offence.

He’s described as mixed race, of medium build with black hair and a black beard/moustache.

Barbosa is known to frequent areas including north and east Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath, and we have had sightings of him in the Sea Mills area.

If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221194084.