Appeal after attempted robbery in Bridgwater

We’re asking any witnesses to contact us if they saw an attempted robbery of a vehicle in Bridgwater last week.

The victim was delivering items in Sunnybank Road, at approximately noon on Wednesday 18 August, when approached by an unknown male.

The offender threatened the victim unless he handed over keys to the delivery vehicle he had been driving, before punching him a number of times.

The victim managed to get back into his vehicle and the offender made off in the direction of Rhode Lane empty handed. He sustained minor injuries during the incident and attended Musgrove Park Hospital as a precaution.

The offender is described as male, white, about 5ft 10ins and wore a grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.