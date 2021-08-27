Appeal after collision between car and scooter in Taunton

We’re seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following a collision between a car and a teenager on a scooter in Taunton earlier this month.

The incident happened in Hamilton Road, at the junction of Roman Road, between 4.35-5pm on Wednesday 4 August.

The motorist, who was driving a small black car likened to a Nissan Micra, failed to stop at the scene despite the windscreen reportedly being cracked.

She is described as female, white, late-20s to early-30s and approximately 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall. She had long dark brown or black hair tied back and was wearing a mainly purple flower-patterned flared dress.

The scooter rider required medical treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital after sustaining an injury to his wrist.

We believe there were a number of motorists who stopped at the scene and would ask them to contact us if they can help us with our enquiries.