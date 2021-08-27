Appeal after collision between car and scooter in Taunton
We’re seeking dashcam footage and witnesses following a collision between a car and a teenager on a scooter in Taunton earlier this month.
The incident happened in Hamilton Road, at the junction of Roman Road, between 4.35-5pm on Wednesday 4 August.
The motorist, who was driving a small black car likened to a Nissan Micra, failed to stop at the scene despite the windscreen reportedly being cracked.
She is described as female, white, late-20s to early-30s and approximately 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall. She had long dark brown or black hair tied back and was wearing a mainly purple flower-patterned flared dress.
The scooter rider required medical treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital after sustaining an injury to his wrist.
We believe there were a number of motorists who stopped at the scene and would ask them to contact us if they can help us with our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221178977