Appeal after fatal collision on the A303

A man has died in a collision on the A303 on Monday night, 30 August.

Officers were called to the scene between Podimore and Ilchester at about 9.30pm.

A black Isuzu Rodeo pick-up was in collision with a red Mazda 6 which had broken down.

The man in the pick-up was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. While he has not yet been formally identified, his next of kin have been made aware and will be supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

The occupants of the Mazda were treated by ambulance crews at the roadside.

Collision investigators worked at the scene overnight and the road was reopened soon after 9am, once the vehicles were recovered.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments beforehand, especially if they have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221200676.