Appeal after sexually-motivated assault in churchyard – Taunton

Officers investigating a sexually-motivated assault on a woman in her eighties want to hear from anyone who was near St John’s Church, Staplegrove, Taunton, between 4.30 and 5.15pm on Sunday 22 August.

The lady was walking through the churchyard in Manor Road when she came across a man who was exposing himself. The man approached her and took hold of her skirt.

Thankfully she was able to walk on and report the incident to family members, who contacted the police.

Understandably, while not injured, this incident has left her very distressed and reluctant to walk out on her own. Uniformed officers continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area, although this is the only incident we’ve had reported.

The lady has been able to describe the man as white and aged between 30 and 40 wearing an anorak and jeans. She said he had a dishevelled appearance and was overweight with “scraggly” mousey-brown hair.

The woman told us she saw someone else on her walk who may have witnessed the incident and we’d urge that person to come forward.

If you were there or have dashcam or other footage which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5221193740.

You’re also welcome to contact the neighbourhood team through our website with any concerns about this incident or by calling 101.