Appeal after teen assaulted in Bridgwater

Officers investigating an assault on a male in Bridgwater are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 1pm on Tuesday 20 July the 18-year-old was walking in the Hamp Avenue area when he was assaulted by a number of young males.

The main offender is described as male, white, late-teens, about 5ft 9ins, of a large build with dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5221164035.