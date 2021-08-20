Appeal after three-vehicle collision on A38 in Bridgwater

We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed a three-vehicle collision on the A38 in Bridgwater earlier this month.

The incident involving two white vans and a Citroen C1 occurred at just after 10am on Monday 2 August in Taunton Road, between the Showground Roundabout and junction 24 of the M5.

We’re keen to talk to witnesses or motorists with dashcam who may have captured the collision or the vehicles involved in the minutes before it.