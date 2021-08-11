Appeal for information following fatal collision on A361 Frome

Police enquiries are ongoing following a fatal collision on the A361 Frome yesterday evening (Tuesday 10 August).

A car and a lorry were involved in the collision, which happened at about 5pm.

Sadly the driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221183217.