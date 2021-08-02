Appeal for information following robbery in Horfield

We’re seeking the public’s help following a robbery in Horfield on Monday 26 July.

Two men riding a red and white Vespa-style motorbike approached a man in his 50s on Camborne Road between 7.50am and 8.10am and demanded money from him. One of the men was carrying a knife.

The men left on the motorbike with the victim’s wallet, travelling in the direction of Wordsworth Road.

They are described as:

1. A white man aged 19-20 years old, wearing a helmet

2. A man of mixed ethnic origin, aged 19-20, approx. 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, wearing a blue tracksuit and a black scarf.

If you have information that could help us identify them, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 5221169373.