Appeal over incident on the canal path – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses after a reported altercation in which a woman ended up in a canal.

It happened on the Bridgwater and Taunton canal path, near to the back of B&M and Morrisons on the Broadway, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday 29 August.

A passer-by called the police after coming across the woman in the water. She said that a man who was known to her had assaulted her.

Officers attended and arrested a man in his 50s nearby. He remains in police custody at this time.

We’re grateful to the passer-by who stopped to help the woman. She was checked over by medics but declined hospital treatment.

Officers believe a number of people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have information which could help our enquiries. If you can help call 101 quoting reference 5221199905.