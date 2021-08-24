Appeal over racially-aggravated assault of security guard

We need to trace the person in this image as part of our investigation into a series of racially-aggravated incidents directed at a security guard in Bath.

The store guard has been assaulted, verbally racially abused and spat at.

The first incident happened on Thursday 22 July. The victim suffered bruising following an assault and was racially abused.

The same individual returned to the store on Sunday 2 August and again on Monday 3 and was verbally abusive and spat toward the security guard.

Officers have offered victim support services and carried out CCTV and other enquiries.

We’re now keen to speak to the man in this image, described as aged between 25 and 35 and slim, with black hair worn in a bun and a short black beard.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help please call 101 quoting reference 5221166987.