Appeal to find missing mother and child

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate a 42-year-old woman who is missing with her son.

Kelly, from South Gloucestershire, and her son were reported missing on Wednesday 28 July.

We believe they may have travelled to Oldham and the Greater Manchester area.

Kelly is described as white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and has brown eyes. Although pictured with brown hair, she may have dyed it blonde.

If you see Kelly or her son are please call 999 quoting reference 5221171972, or ring 101 with any other information.