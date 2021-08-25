Appeal to identify man after incident at bus stop in Bristol city centre

We’re releasing a photograph of a male we wish to identify as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Monday 5 July, at approximately 5.30am, a female was sat at the Broad Weir bus stop in Bristol city centre when she was approached by an unknown man. He subsequently harassed her and exposed himself in front of her.

As part of our enquiries, we wish to talk to the male captured on CCTV.

If you witnessed what happened, or recognise this individual, please contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference 5221150951.