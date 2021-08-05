Appeal to identify victim assaulted during affray in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following an affray involving around 20 people in Bridgwater.

The incident happened at about 3am on Sunday 25 July in Penel Orlieu, outside a nightclub.

One man was knocked unconscious during the incident, but he left the scene before officers arrived and remains unidentified. There were at least two other men who were assaulted.

A 20-year-old man from Taunton has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and a 22-year-old man from Taunton has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We’d like to identify the unknown victim as soon as possible. If this was you, please come forward.

We’d also like to speak to anyone who either witnessed this incident, or who may have relevant mobile phone footage which could assist us.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221168614.