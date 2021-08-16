Appeal to trace driver who failed to stop after collision in Somerton

We’re investigating a two-car collision that happened earlier this month in Somerton and left a female with injuries.

A grey estate car, potentially a Volkswagen, was involved in the collision with a silver Renault Clio, but failed to stop at the scene. The female driver of the Clio attended hospital. She has since been discharged.

The collision occurred on Sunday 8 August at about 4.45pm at the junction of the B3151 and Horse Mill Lane.

The driver of the other car is described as male, white, about 40-50 years old, just under 6ft and was wearing a checked shirt and grey jogging bottoms.