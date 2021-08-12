Appeal to trace schoolchildren who were approached by man in Fishponds
We’re hoping to trace three schoolgirls who were approached by a man behaving inappropriately.
The incident, which was witnessed by a passer-by, took place at Channons Hill bus stop outside Fishponds CofE Academy, on Thursday 15 July between 4pm and 4.50pm.
The man is described as white, aged approximately in his 70s, wearing a black fur coat and appeared intoxicated.
If you saw what happened, or know the identities of those involved, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5221159972.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221159972
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.