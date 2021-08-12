Appeal to trace schoolchildren who were approached by man in Fishponds

We’re hoping to trace three schoolgirls who were approached by a man behaving inappropriately.

The incident, which was witnessed by a passer-by, took place at Channons Hill bus stop outside Fishponds CofE Academy, on Thursday 15 July between 4pm and 4.50pm.

The man is described as white, aged approximately in his 70s, wearing a black fur coat and appeared intoxicated.

If you saw what happened, or know the identities of those involved, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5221159972.