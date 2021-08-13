Appeal to trace witness to assault in Yeovil

Police are trying to trace a man who they believe may be a key witness to an assault in Yeovil.

At around 5.40pm on Monday 26 July, a man in his 70s was assaulted, leaving him with injuries that required hospital treatment.

The assault took place next to a bridge leading from the Coopers Mill pub to Goldenstones Leisure Centre car park.

We want to speak to a man who stepped in to help the victim as we believe he may have information that could assist our inquiry.

He is described as white, aged in his late 20s/early 30s, around 6ft tall and dressed in sports kit with light brown hair. He was riding a pushbike.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221170476.