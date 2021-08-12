Attempted robbery in Chard under investigation

We’re investigating a suspected attempted robbery that happened in Chard this week.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was walking along Crowshute Link and turned onto Mitchell Gardens at about 9.30pm on Tuesday 10 August. Shortly afterwards he was grabbed by an unknown male who demanded money.

The victim managed to escape the clutches of the male and quickly left the scene. He was shaken by what happened but fortunately sustained no injuries.

The offender is described as white, about 6ft, of average build, believed to be aged 25-35 years old and had long dark hair. He was wearing dark clothes.

PC Dave Garbett said: “As the victim fled the area, he noticed a car turning out of Summerfields Road.

“We believe the driver and any passengers may have seen the offender and we’d urge them to get in touch to let us know if they have any dashcam footage or can assist our enquiries in another way.

“The local team has been informed of what has happened and will be carrying out additional patrols as a precaution.”