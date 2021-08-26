CCTV appeal after car theft in Portishead

We’re investigating the theft of a car from an address in Portishead.

The property, close to the marina, was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday 28 July.

Bank cards and a 2012 black Ford Focus with stickers on the passenger side of the windscreen were stolen.

The suspects were described as white, slim build, in their late-teens or early 20s and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation and show a male we wish to speak to.

One arrest has been made so far. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises him, should call 101 and give reference number 5221171340.