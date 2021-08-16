CCTV appeal after handbag stolen in burglary

We’re hoping the public can help us identify a person we wish to speak with as part of our enquiries into a burglary in Bristol.

At about 11.30pm on Friday 25 June, an unknown man snatched a handbag through an open window at a residential address in Pipe Lane.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, have been carried out and show a male want to talk to in connection with our investigation.

He has a shaved head and was wearing a dark sleeveless top. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

We’d like to remind people of steps they can take to help protect their property from would-be thieves: