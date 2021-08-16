CCTV appeal after handbag stolen in burglary
We’re hoping the public can help us identify a person we wish to speak with as part of our enquiries into a burglary in Bristol.
At about 11.30pm on Friday 25 June, an unknown man snatched a handbag through an open window at a residential address in Pipe Lane.
Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, have been carried out and show a male want to talk to in connection with our investigation.
He has a shaved head and was wearing a dark sleeveless top. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.
We’d like to remind people of steps they can take to help protect their property from would-be thieves:
- Fit key-operated window locks to all downstairs windows and easily accessible upstairs windows. Even small windows such as skylights or bathroom fanlights need locks – a thief can get through any gap larger than the human head.
- Remember to remove keys from locked windows and to keep them out of sight in a safe place.
- Do not leave valuables unattended near unlocked open windows
More crime prevention advice to keep you belongings safe can be found on our website.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221169250