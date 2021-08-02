Skip to content

CCTV appeal after shop worker punched

Posted at 16:46 on 2nd August 2021 in Appeals

We wish to speak with this male in connection with our enquiries.

We’re investigating an incident where a member of staff in a shop was punched in Bristol.

At approximately 4.30pm on Sunday 11 July, an unknown male entered the retail store in Imperial Retail Park, Bristol, before verbally abusing employees and assaulting one of them.

The victim – a man in his 50s – did not require medical treatment.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a male we wish to identify and talk to in connection with our enquiries.

If you recognise the individual, or witnessed what happened and have not spoken with police, contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5221156142.