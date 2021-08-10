CCTV images released as part of investigation into serious sexual assault in Yeovil

We’re releasing CCTV images as part of our investigation into the serious sexual assault of a woman in Yeovil.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, August 7 on or around the public footpath that runs parallel to the River Yeo, between Addlewell Lane and Newton Road.

Police believe one of the men (person 1) might have information about the incident which could help their inquiry.

He’s described as white, with a local accent, aged in his late teens to early twenties, approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft9ins tall, of medium build with brown hair and some facial stubble. He was wearing tight dark trousers and a light coloured t-shirt with a North Face logo on the back.

Person 1

Detectives are also keen to talk to a man (person 2) who they think may be able to help us identify the other man.

He’s described as white, aged in his late teens to early twenties, approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in, of medium build, with brown hair. He was wearing a light coloured hooded top, with a distinctive motif on the back, trousers, and light coloured trainers.

Person 2

We’d like to hear from anyone that recognises either of the men pictured, who police believe attended Club Neo in Yeovil that evening.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was in and around the areas of Stars Lane, Old Station Way, Yeo Leisure complex and Ninesprings Country Park between the hours of 2.15am and 4am on Saturday 7 August, who saw or heard anything that gave them cause for concern.

The victim is being kept updated with the progress of our investigation and has been provided access to specialist support services.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221180519.