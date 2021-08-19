Crime prevention advice issued after break-ins in Portishead

Portishead residents are being encouraged to make sure their property, outbuildings and vehicles are secure following several break-ins this week.

The incidents, in the Portishead Marina and Sheepway areas, are believed to have happened between 11pm on Monday 16 August and 1am the following morning.

We received calls about two males acting suspiciously trying car door handles and attempting to open garages, plus a number of reports of items being stolen, including tools, bikes and sunglasses.

The offenders are described as:

Male 1 – white, 30-40 years old, average build and with a gaunt face. He was wearing black footwear and a blue puffer jacket with the hood up.

– white, 30-40 years old, average build and with a gaunt face. He was wearing black footwear and a blue puffer jacket with the hood up. Male 2 – white and wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, dark jeans plus black trainers with a white trim.

PC Daniel Moulden said: “We believe two opportunistic thieves are responsible for these crimes and they were looking to try to steal whatever they could from insecure outbuildings or cars.

“Enquiries to identify the pair are ongoing and we’d ask any witnesses or people with CCTV from the area to get in touch with us. We’d also urge any other victims to contact us, if they haven’t already done so.”

Officers during their enquiries located a suspected stolen white racing bike in the Sheepway area and we’re trying to track down who it belongs to.

PC Moulden added: “Our message to the community is to please follow crime prevention advice, including ensuring your belongings are not left on display, vehicles and garage are locked and valuable items are not left in cars.

“As a precaution, we’d ask people to be vigilant and continue to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Crime prevention advice to help deter thieves is available on our website and tips include: