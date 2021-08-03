Did you witness assault on teenager in Taunton?

Any witnesses who saw an assault on a teenager in Taunton and have not yet spoken with police are being urged to come forward.

At about 6.20pm on Wednesday 23 June, the victim and a friend were sat at a shelter in Lyngford Park, when a number of young males approached them.

A confrontation ensued and saw the victim struck with metal poles by the males. The 15-year-old victim sustained cuts and bruises. He didn’t require treatment at hospital.

Two males – aged 14 and 15 – were subsequently arrested. They have been released under investigation.

We’d urge anyone who witnessed what happened or youths with metal poles to contact us online or on 101 giving reference number 5221140663.