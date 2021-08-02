Eight appear in court in connection with Bristol city centre riot
Eight people have appeared at Bristol Crown Court today in connection with the riot in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.
One of the defendants, a 44-year-old man from Bristol, admitted a charge of riot and will be sentenced at the same court next month.
The following people attended hearings today:
• Shaun Davies, aged 44, from Totterdown, Bristol – pleaded guilty to riot and will be sentenced on 9 September 2021.
• Charly Pitman, aged 23, from Brislington, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 26 April 2022.
• Francesca Horn, aged 24, from Montpelier, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 25 April 2022.
• Richard Fox, aged 30, of no fixed address – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 19 April 2022.
• Daniel Ellis, aged 25, from Hartcliffe, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson and will face trial on 3 May 2022.
• Carmen Fitchett, aged 22, from St Andrew’s, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 4 July 2022.
• Matthew O’Neill, 30, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire – pleaded not guilty to charges of riot and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and will face trial on 11 April 2021.
• Indigo Bond, aged 20, from Fishponds, Bristol – pleaded not guilty to riot and outraging public decency and will face trial on 3 May 2022.
In addition, Joseph Paxton, aged 29, from Montpelier, Bristol, was due to appear today after being charged with riot but the case was adjourned until Wednesday 4 August at the same court.
In total, 76 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, of which 29 have now been charged. A 14-year-old boy has also been voluntarily interviewed.