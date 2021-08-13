Emergency services respond to fatal light aircraft crash near Buckland St Mary

Two people have died in a light aircraft crash near the village of Buckland St Mary in Somerset.

We received a call at 10.27am yesterday (Thursday 12 August) of an aircraft crash on farmland.

We can confirm both people onboard – one male and one female – died in the incident. Formal identification has yet to take place but the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services all attended the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service sent a number of medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

A police cordon is expected to remain in place into the weekend.

Supt Paul Wigginton said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

“It’s too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.

“We’ve been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.

“A cordon remains in place and we’d respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while enquiries continue.”