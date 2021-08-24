Help needed to locate men wanted in connection with Bristol riot

We’re releasing images of men wanted in connection with the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

Detectives leading the inquiry into the incident want to talk to Benjamin Broadribb and Jacob Threlfall about it.

Broadribb is likely to be in Bristol although he also has links to Glastonbury and Southampton. He’s white, tall, of slim build and has long wavy brown hair.

Threlfall is also thought to be in Bristol. He’s 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with medium length hair. He is thought to speak with a Welsh accent.

The men are aged in their twenties.