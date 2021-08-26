Investigation continues into assault outside bar in Kingswood

A punch to the head that left the victim with a potential life-changing injury continues to be investigated by police.

The assault happened outside at a bar in Regent Street, Kingswood at about 11.50pm on Friday 9 July.

The victim – a male in his 30s – had his jaw fractured in two places in the incident when struck by an unknown male.

Officers investigating what happened are releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with our ongoing enquiries. He’s described as being black or mixed race, early 20s, of slim build and wearing an anorak, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He was seen drinking with a group of white and black males in Rumours that evening.

PC Steve Powell said: “This was a nasty assault that has left the victim struggling to speak.

“We’d urge witnesses to this violent attack, or anyone who can help us identify this man, to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5221154960.”