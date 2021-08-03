Male sought after assault outside takeaway

Do you recognise this male, who we wish to talk to in connection with an assault in Bridgwater town centre?

Police were called after a man sustained cuts to his head following an assault in High Street, outside a pizza takeaway, at approximately 2.40am on Sunday 4 July.

We are asking the public to help us identify a male described as white, with dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers. At one point he is seen wearing a hat too.