Man appears in court charged with riot

A 29-year-old man has appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with riot.



Joseph Paxton, of Montpelier, Bristol, was initially due to appear on Friday but the case was adjourned until today (Wednesday 4 August).



He entered a not guilty plea and will face trial on 9 May 2022.



In addition, a 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of violent disorder and he has been released under investigation for further enquiries to take place. This brings the total number of arrests for this investigation to 77, with one person voluntarily interviewed.