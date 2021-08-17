Man charged with Bristol nightclub arson attack

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a Bristol nightclub have charged a 28-year-old man.

Owen Marshall, of Royate Hill, Bristol, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

SWX, on Nelson Street, sustained significant damage after it was set alight in the early hours of 13 July.

Marshall has also been charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of making threats to cause criminal damage.

The criminal damage charge relates to an incident overnight 27/28 July in which a window of the Barley Mow pub, on Barton Road, Bristol was damaged.

The other two charges relate to letters sent to Lakota nightclub and a member of the public.

Marshall is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, 17 August).