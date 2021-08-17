Man in court charged with indecent exposure

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been charged with a number of offences.

Daniel Registe, 36, appeared at North Somerset Courthouse yesterday (Monday 16 August).

He has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure, seven public order offences involving harassment or causing distress plus one count of breaching a community protection notice. They relate to alleged offences involving females between Tuesday 27 July and Sunday 8 August.

Registe, of Locking Road, has pleaded not guilty to all the offences and has been remanded in custody.

His next hearing is due to take place at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 8 September.