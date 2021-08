Enquiries are being carried out following three burglaries in the Redland area of Bristol.

Incidents were reported overnight on 24-25 June in Branksome Road, with power tools and a bike stolen.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a male we wish to speak to in connection with this investigation.

Anyone who can help us identify him should contact us through our website or on 101, quoting reference number 5221141947.