Public order incident in Bridgwater under investigation

Posted at 14:39 on 23rd August 2021 in Appeals

We’re investigating a public order incident in Bridgwater in which threats were directed at a couple who had two children with them.

The incident started in Binford Place at about 5pm on Wednesday 4 August, and moved into Blake Gardens.

A man and woman shouted threats, before the man picked up an empty bottle from a recycling bin and brandished it.

At this time, we believe all the people involved in this incident are known to each other.

The town centre was described as being busy at the time, so if you saw this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221178188.

