Public thanked after calls lead to arrests over catalytic converter thefts

We’d like to thank members of the public whose calls have led to the arrest of four people in the past two days.

Just after 12.20am on Thursday 12 August a witness reported being woken by an unexpected noise and seeing two men behaving suspiciously around a Honda Jazz car in Luckwell Road, Bedminster.

Later officers seized a number of suspected stolen catalytic converters from a car which was crashed and abandoned in Deanery Road.

Three men were arrested in the College Green area at about 12.40am and remain in police custody at the time of writing.

On Tuesday 10 August officers were called to Ashgrove Road, Ashley Down, just before 11.30pm in similar circumstances. Enquiries led them to arrest a man at 1am on Wednesday. He was later released under investigation.

There were another four reports of cars being targeted for their catalytic converters on Tuesday night, in Fishponds, Hanham and St Andrews.

Five of the cars targeted this week are Honda Jazz models and the sixth is a Toyota Prius.

We want to thank the many people who took the trouble to check out of their windows and call 999 straight away to report these incidents.

Having communities where residents actively support and look after one another does deter criminals, as we see with Neighbourhood Watch.

We’re always grateful when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour.

If you hear a car alarm or other unexpected noise do look outside if you feel safe to do so and call 999 straight away if you see someone acting suspiciously or making off.

Officers will always prioritise a reported crime in progress but even if we’re unable to attend due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us to build an intelligence picture and target our patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.

Our investigations continue, and if you have any information which could help call 101 quoting reference 5221183414 (10 August) or 5221184400 (12 August).