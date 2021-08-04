Serious injury collision in Wells under investigation

We’re investigating a serious injury collision in Wells which happened earlier today (Wednesday 4 August).

A 79-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital for treatment after being struck by a vehicle in Sadler Street at about 12.50pm. She remains in a serious but stable condition.

The collision involved three vehicles in total – a blue Mercedes, a white Citroen dispatch van and a red Citroen C3 Picasso.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

If you saw this collision, or have information which would help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 439 of 4 August.