Stolen property returned thanks to call from witness

We’d like to thank a witness whose call led to an arrest and the return of property stolen in the early hours of Tuesday 24 August.

Just after 5.10am a witness reported suspicious behaviour in Parkway, Bridgwater. Patrolling officers responded and found that a trampoline and a bench had been stolen from two gardens in the street.

Within 15 minutes officers located a suspect in a nearby road. Both stolen items were located and returned to their rightful owners later that day.

A man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and one of assaulting an emergency worker. He was released on police bail pending an appearance before Taunton magistrates on Friday 8 October.

We want to thank the person who took the trouble to check and report this incident straight away by calling 999.

Having communities where residents actively support and look after one another does deter criminals, as we see with Neighbourhood Watch.

We always want to hear about suspected crime. If you hear a suspicious noise do look outside if you feel safe to do so and call 999 straight away if you see someone committing a crime or making off. Otherwise call 101 to report it.

We’ll always prioritise a reported crime in progress but even if we’re unable to attend due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us to build an intelligence picture and target our patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.